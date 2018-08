MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Maryville man died on Tuesday after being struck by lightning while fishing.

Maryville Public Safety responded to a 9-1-1 call at the City Reservoir around 12:30 p.m. to find Ryen Browning, 35, deceased.

Investigators discovered that Browning was struck by lightning while fishing from the bank of the reservoir.

Maryville Public Safety, the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Nodaway County Coroner all assisted in the investigation.