Overland Park officers once again rounding up snakes–this time inside a home

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Animal control officers in Overland Park had an exciting morning Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to a home to round up snakes in the basement of a home.

“Meanwhile in Overland Park, we are still rounding up snakes,” Overland Park officer John Lacy said. “This one was in a basement of a home. Again, we do NOT have a snake problem in OP, your kids are safe indoors.”

Meanwhile in Overland Park, we are still rounding up snakes. This one was in a basement of a home. Again, we do NOT have a snake problem in OP, your kids are safe indoors. pic.twitter.com/YwHDzCss7v — John P. Lacy (@OPPD_PIO) August 28, 2018

A little over a week ago, Overland Park police responded to a home after the mailman called to report a ball python wrapped around a mailbox.