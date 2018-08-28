Video: School bus catches fire with students on board near Armour and Wyandotte

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A driver and eight students were forced off their bus Tuesday when it caught fire.

It happened near Armour and Wyandotte around 9:15 a.m.

A FOX4 producer at the scene reported that the driver noticed smoke and immediately got the kids off the bus.

A bystander attempted to help put out the fire with an extinguisher, but the fire grew too rapidly.

The explosion came from the tires popping.

The kids and the driver went to the Red Cross building which was next door.

No one was injured.