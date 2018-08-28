Week after new restaurant opens on Troost, developers break ground on new hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- New houses, a restaurant and a new hotel--that's what's coming to 23rd and Troost.

Crews from TGC Development Group, Sunflower Development Group and UCB Properties will break ground Tuesday on the future La Quinta Inn and Suites.

Just last week a new restaurant opened up at 63rd and Troost. Cornbread Buffet not only will help the local economy but it will help UMKC students earn college credits while they get hands-on experience on how to run a restaurant.

Back in June FOX4 first reported a developer's plan to revitalize the older neighborhoods with hopes of enticing families back to the urban core. The plan includes 30 rehabbed homes east of Troost.