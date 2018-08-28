× Woman charged with driving into river deemed fit for trial

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A woman accused of intentionally driving into the Kansas River with her children in the car will stand trial on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports a mental evaluation of 26-year-old Scharron Dingledine, of Columbia, Missouri, found she was mentally competent to stand trial.

Dingledine made a brief video appearance in Douglas County District Court Tuesday to learn the results of the examination. Her attorney, Carol Cline, said she would not contest the evaluation results.

She is accused of driving into the Kansas River near Lawrence in August, killing her 5-year-old daughter and critically injuring her 1-year-old son. Children’s Mercy Hospital said Tuesday his condition has been upgraded to serious.

Dingledine’s next court appearance is Oct. 2. She remains in custody on $1 million bond.