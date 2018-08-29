Attempted abduction of teen girl leaves KCK residents uneasy as police search for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – As KCK police continue to look for a possible child abductor, neighbors living near South 11th and Pacific remain on edge.

On Monday, a 17-year-old reported that a man tried to kidnap her as she was walking to a neighborhood store.

“The vehicle approached, black male with a handgun gets out of the car, and tried to physically drag her into the car,” Officer Tom Tomasic said.

Investigators said the teen was able to fight off the man before he got back into a gray Chevy Impala and drove away.

Additional officers were seen patrolling the neighborhood on Wednesday. Aurora Molina lives nearby and has been walking her 17-year-old daughter to and from work since hearing the news.

“I don’t feel safe,” Molina said. “I mean I’m scared. I want to protect my children, and my way right now is walking with her.”

Police were unable to read the license plates on the car, given the angle of the surveillance footage, but Molina said she’s keeping her eyes open for it.

“I notice every single car, and I try to guess what kind guy or person who tried to take this girl,” Molina said.

Police believe the suspect was the only person in the car. He’s described as a black man in his 20s, with an average build and short hair. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

39.114053 -94.627464