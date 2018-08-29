Burns & McDonnell expanding headquarters, creating hundreds of new jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Burns & McDonnell plans to expand its headquarters, bringing hundreds of new jobs to the metro.

The expansion will create nearly 780 local jobs when it opens during the summer 2020.

On Wednesday, visitors used virtual glasses to take a tour of the new property.

"We have 3D virtual reality, so you can actually go inside the building and see what it would look like if you were walking through the building," CEO Ray Kowalik said.

The four-story building will be located along Ward Parkway and Wornall Road.

"There are a lot more conference rooms and collaboration stations inside the new building, and we will be able to put a lot of people in there," Kowalik said.

By the end of the year, Kowalik said they plan to hire 1,200 new employees around the nation. More than 450 of the employees will likely be from the Kansas City area.

Crews plan to start construction this week. They hope to open the new building in 2020.