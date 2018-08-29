× Former Lee’s Summit police officer charged in bank robbery

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit police captured a suspected bank robber, only to discover the suspect was a former officer.

Richard Hagerty, 35, faces federal charges of bank robbery and possessing a firearm during a violent crime after allegedly robbing a bank and leading police on a high-speed chase Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors allege Haggerty walked into Central Bank of the Midwest near S.W. Arborlake Drive and 150 Highway in Lee’s Summit on Tuesday morning wearing a camouflage face mask and gloves. He allegedly pointed a gun at a customer and told everyone to get on the floor.

According to court records, he then pointed the gun at two bank tellers and demanded money before taking off on foot.

A Lee’s Summit police officer found Hagerty driving in the area shortly after the robbery. When the officer turned on his emergency lights, Hagerty allegedly took off and led police on a chase that stretched from Lee’s Summit to Grandview.

Court documents say Hagerty drove more than 100 mph through school zones and crossed into oncoming traffic before being taken into custody by an officer who immediately recognized him.

Officers found a large amount of cash and a Glock handgun in Hagerty’s vehicle.

Hagerty was a Lee’s Summit police officer from 2007 until 2016. He’s now being held in federal custody pending a hearing.