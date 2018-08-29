Judge could decide on dismantling date for Verrückt water slide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A judge may finally decide on a definitive date Wednesday for dismantling the Verrückt water slide at Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City, Kan.

A court hearing on the issue is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Caleb Schwab, 10, died while riding the Verrückt water slide in 2016 when the raft he was on went airborne and hit a metal pole overhead.

Crews were supposed to begin demolishing the 17-story slide after Labor Day, but there have been some question on what parts of the slide are needed for evidence.

There are multiple criminal cases open in connection with the deadly incident. The Schlitterbahn co-owner, slide designer, former park operations manager and two maintenance workers all face charges.

Since the initial demolition date was announced, attorneys have filed motions as to which parts to keep and the time frame of more state inspections.

FOX4's John Pepitone will be in courtroom to find out what happens.