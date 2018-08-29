KCPD, Platte Co. sheriff increase patrols on reports of man offering rides to high school girls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Park Hill School District says officers from Kansas City police and Platte County sheriff’s deputies will step up patrols in the area of 58th and Waukomis following reports of a man offering rides to high school girls at bus stops.

The school district said it received several reports on Wednesday that the man was trying to talk to girls and offered to give them rides as they waited for their bus. He’s described as a tall white man in his late 20’s or early 30’s with dark hair that’s shaved on both sides of his head. He’s muscular and has a tattoo on his arm, a description of the tattoo wasn’t given in a news release.

He’s been seen walking in the area and driving a black Jeep Cherokee.

Police ask that if you see a man matching this description, call them and don’t try and approach him.