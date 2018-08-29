Kids with disabilities can fly through KC sky Sept. 8 for experience of a lifetime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kids and young adults with special needs will fly over Kansas City Saturday, Sept. 8 as part of ‘Fly Day KC’, an annual event put together by ‘Challenge Air for Kids and Friends.’

The flights, which require a parent or guardian to join the passenger, take off from the Charles B. Wheeler Airport. Passengers can also invite one friend or one sibling in addition to their parent or guardian.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Although children must be registered in advance in order to participate, spectators are welcome to join the fun and cheer on the kids. Admission to the Airline History Museum, where the event is being held, is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and military personnel, $4 for children 13-17 and free for children 12 and under.

The photo gallery above shows how the day unfolds. It begins with fun activities for the kids such as crafts and balloon creations. The kids get a Challenge Air T-shirt and then head to the plane, walking through a line of supporters and ‘cheerleaders’ there just for them. The young co-pilots then board the plane. After the flight, they receive a pin and a certificate to take home.

If you know a child who’d like to participate, a pilot who could volunteer or you’d like to volunteer, click or tap here to sign up.

After Kansas City’s event, Challenge Air will take its ‘Fly Day’ to Denver, Atlanta, Conroe, TX and the Dallas area. So let your friends in those cities know. They’ve already been to San Diego, Chattanooga, Tulsa and Seattle.

In 1993, Rick Amber founded this organization. He became quadriplegic in 1971 when his jet crashed during a landing attempt on a naval aircraft carrier. The idea of Challenge Air took off after Amber invited a group of children with physical challenges on a flight over the Addison, Texas skyline. He realized that overcoming his disability helped the kids change their perception about disability.