× Man accused of stealing patrol car in Missouri, fleeing to Kansas now faces charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker filed charges Wednesday against a man who is accused of stealing a patrol car in Kansas City, Missouri, and fleeing into Kansas City, Kan., Tuesday.

According to court documents, an officer first approached the man because he had been spotted walking in traffic. The officer said that while trying to determine whether the man needed help, he jumped into the officer’s patrol car and fled.

Police pursued the vehicle into Kansas City, Kansas, where the man drove onto a road that was under construction. Court documents said the man then got out the car and ran from it before being taken into custody nearby. No one was hurt.

Keith A. Conner, 30, faces three charges including one count of first-degree tampering, one count of resisting arrest and one count of first-degree property damage.

A preliminary cost estimate of damages is about $6,000.