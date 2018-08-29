× Man shot and killed at home near Kansas City elementary school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the 7000 block Askew, just down the street from Banneker Elementary School. FOX4 has reached out to Kansas City Public Schools to see whether the school was on lockdown or any other emergency procedures took place.

Police say at about 1 p.m. officers responded to the shooting and found a white man they believe is about 40 years old in the front yard, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators say a man was scene driving away from the scene in a gold mid-sized SUV. If you have any information about this, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. FOX4 will provide updates about this story as more details are released.