Metro businesses step up to help Sugar Creek woman who lost $30k to shady contractor

SUGAR CREEK, Mo. -- A Sugar Creek woman's struggles with a metro contractor who took $30,000 and never finished the work has sparked an outpouring of help.

FOX4 first introduced June Lowe in May. After her house was damaged in an electrical fire, she paid Bounmy Saudy $30,000 to restore it. But he hasn't done the work and has never given back the money.

Fortunately, the community came to the rescue. Thanks to the amazing generosity of some metro companies, now Lowe's home is well on its way to becoming a home again.

Zucca Roofing repaired her fire-damaged roof, and Lowe's Home Improvement gave her a $1,000 gift card.

The good news didn't stop there. KC Drywall spent days at the Sugar Creek home, donating not only labor but the drywall, too.

"We are going to sheet rock all the ceiling, finish up what's not done," said Kevin Wright with KC Drywall.

Of course, after the drywall comes the flooring. That's where Tingle Flooring stepped in.

"The one thing we have is plenty of flooring, and we are ready to assist in any way we could," said Chip Moxley, president of Tingle Flooring.

Not only did Tingle, a wholesale flooring supplier, donate flooring for the entire home. Tingle also tracked down an installer, Signal Restoration, who was willing to volunteer its time to put all that flooring in place.

"We were presented this from Tingle just last week, and once they gave us the details, we were glad to help out," said Nick Seaton with Signal Restoration. "We like to get a homeowner back to whole."

For June Lowe, the outpouring of support has been almost overwhelming.

She's well on her way to moving back into her home, something she hopes to do by Monday.

As for the Bounmy Saudy, Lowe hasn't heard from him in weeks.