Metro residents left to clean up messes after Tuesday’s storm causes major damage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Many people in the metro were left with storm damage after heavy rain and strong winds hit Tuesday night.

The storm knocked down trees and threw them onto houses and into the roadway.

Crews worked early Wednesday morning to cut down one tree that fell on a man's car on Highland Avenue. Firefighters had to rescue the people living in a Garfield Avenue home when the wind knocked a tree onto it. A partially constructed home in the Northland was even torn apart by the wind.

"It`s just sad and depressing," Carrie McCallop said. "That's all. It's just sad and depressing."

The damage leaves McCallop in despair. Her power is out, so she's camping out in her front yard on Wabash Avenue.

"I was standing in the door when it fell," McCallop said.

Tuesday night, a tree crashed down on the front of her house.

"My grandson, he got scared," McCallop said. "I di,d too. We ran to the back."

The tree smashed the fence, and the wind that brought it down left a big crack in another tall tree.

"I'm worried that that tree is gonna fall and hit our house, and I don`t want to be there when it does," McCallop said.

At 53rd and Walrond, a tree broke off at the root. It wasn't what William Toney wanted to see after his long flight back home from Seattle.

"My friend texted me a bunch of pictures to my phone," Toney said. "He was like, 'Hey, a tree fell on our house.'"

Several other trees at Toney's house also came down in the storm. One blocked the roadway. It's quite the hit for his new home.

"There was a fire at my other house," Toney said. "We moved here because of the fire."

Toney is trying to figure out how to get rid of the fallen trees, but the clean-up process hits one bump after the other.

"I have three roommates," Toney said. "One of them is backpacking the Appalachian trail. He`s the owner, so we can`t get a hold of him."

Kansas City's Parks and Recreation Department said the city got 200 calls about trees down in roads. About half were city owned, and half were privately owned.

City workers will clear any tree out of a roadway. But if it belongs to the homeowner, they'll put it back in the yard, and you'll have to get it hauled away yourself.