Northland council person describes proposed ordinance that aims to block panhandling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Councilperson Teresa Loar stopped by FOX4 Wednesday to talk about her proposed panhandling ordinance.

Because it's not illegal for people to beg for money, the proposed ordinance goes out of its way to avoid mentioning the word panhandling and instead focuses on pedestrian safety.

Loar represents the west half of the Northland -- District 2 at large.

She told FOX4 events such as Red Friday and Fill the Boot would still be allowed under her proposal.

See her full explanation of the proposal in the video player above.

At 8:45 a.m. Thursday, it will go before the transportation and infrastructure committee. She invited the public to that meeting.