Royals announce 33-game spring training schedule for 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced their 2019 spring training schedule Wednesday.
The Royals will start a 33-game exhibition schedule on Feb. 23 against the Texas Rangers in Surprise, Arizona.
Spring training game tickets go on sale Nov. 17 via an online pre-sale at royals.com/spring. Surprise Stadium will also accept mail and online orders.
Report dates for players and spring training game times have not yet been released. See the full schedule below.
Just before the regular season kicks off, the Royals will travel to Omaha, Nebraska, to play against their Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers, on March 25.
This will be the Royals’ first game against Omaha since 2000. Last year, the teams planned to play each other before the 2018 season, but the game was canceled due to weather.
But that won’t be the only time the Royals travel to Omaha in 2019.
The team will host the Detroit Tigers for a game on June 13 at TD Ameritrade Park. That game will be part of the new GEICO Summer Series and will be televised on ESPN, according to the club.
The Royals’ regular season will begin March 28 versus the Chicago White Sox. That’s one day earlier than the 2018 season opener and the earliest in franchise history. And the season opener will also be the team’s home opener. For the fourth time in five years, the season will kick off with a game at the K.
See the Royals full 2019 regular season schedule here.
For more information on spring training tickets or special packages, fans can call 623-222-2222.
Here’s the Kansas City Royals full spring training schedule:
- Feb. 23 — vs. Texas Rangers
- Feb. 24 — at Oakland A’s
- Feb. 25 — vs. Colorado Rockies
- Feb. 26 — at Chicago White Sox; vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- Feb. 27 — at San Francisco Giants
- Feb. 28 — vs. San Diego Padres
- March 1 — at Los Angeles Angels
- March 2 — vs. Seattle Mariners
- March 3 — at Cleveland Indians
- March 5 — vs Arizona Diamondbacks
- March 6 — at Chicago Cubs
- March 7 — vs. Los Angeles Angels
- March 8 — at Los Angeles Dodgers; vs. Cincinnati Reds
- March 9 — at Arizona Diamondbacks
- March 10 — vs. San Diego Padres
- March 11 — at Seattle Mariners; at Texas Rangers
- March 12 — vs. Chicago White Sox
- March 13 — vs. Cleveland Indians
- March 14 — vs. Texas Rangers
- March 15 — at Colorado Rockies
- March 16 — at San Diego Padres; vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- March 17 — at San Francisco Giants
- March 19 — vs. Chicago Cubs
- March 20 — at Colorado Rockies
- March 21 — at Cincinnati Reds
- March 22 — vs. San Francisco Giants
- March 23 — at Milwaukee Brewers
- March 24 — at Texas Rangers
- March 25 — at Omaha Storm Chasers