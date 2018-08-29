Royals announce 33-game spring training schedule for 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced their 2019 spring training schedule Wednesday.

The Royals will start a 33-game exhibition schedule on Feb. 23 against the Texas Rangers in Surprise, Arizona.

Spring training game tickets go on sale Nov. 17 via an online pre-sale at royals.com/spring. Surprise Stadium will also accept mail and online orders.

Report dates for players and spring training game times have not yet been released. See the full schedule below.

Just before the regular season kicks off, the Royals will travel to Omaha, Nebraska, to play against their Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers, on March 25.

This will be the Royals’ first game against Omaha since 2000. Last year, the teams planned to play each other before the 2018 season, but the game was canceled due to weather.

But that won’t be the only time the Royals travel to Omaha in 2019.

The team will host the Detroit Tigers for a game on June 13 at TD Ameritrade Park. That game will be part of the new GEICO Summer Series and will be televised on ESPN, according to the club.

The Royals’ regular season will begin March 28 versus the Chicago White Sox. That’s one day earlier than the 2018 season opener and the earliest in franchise history. And the season opener will also be the team’s home opener. For the fourth time in five years, the season will kick off with a game at the K.

See the Royals full 2019 regular season schedule here.

For more information on spring training tickets or special packages, fans can call 623-222-2222.

Here’s the Kansas City Royals full spring training schedule:

Feb. 23 — vs. Texas Rangers

Feb. 24 — at Oakland A’s

Feb. 25 — vs. Colorado Rockies

Feb. 26 — at Chicago White Sox; vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Feb. 27 — at San Francisco Giants

Feb. 28 — vs. San Diego Padres

March 1 — at Los Angeles Angels

March 2 — vs. Seattle Mariners

March 3 — at Cleveland Indians

March 5 — vs Arizona Diamondbacks

March 6 — at Chicago Cubs

March 7 — vs. Los Angeles Angels

March 8 — at Los Angeles Dodgers; vs. Cincinnati Reds

March 9 — at Arizona Diamondbacks

March 10 — vs. San Diego Padres

March 11 — at Seattle Mariners; at Texas Rangers

March 12 — vs. Chicago White Sox

March 13 — vs. Cleveland Indians

March 14 — vs. Texas Rangers

March 15 — at Colorado Rockies

March 16 — at San Diego Padres; vs. Milwaukee Brewers

March 17 — at San Francisco Giants

March 19 — vs. Chicago Cubs

March 20 — at Colorado Rockies

March 21 — at Cincinnati Reds

March 22 — vs. San Francisco Giants

March 23 — at Milwaukee Brewers

March 24 — at Texas Rangers

March 25 — at Omaha Storm Chasers

