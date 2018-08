KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have traded Lucas Duda to the Atlanta Braves, multiple reports say.

In exchange for the first baseman, the Royals will get cash considerations, MLB reporter Jeffrey Flanagan reported on Twitter.

The 32-year-old has a .242 average with 13 home runs and 48 RBI across 341 plate appearances for the Royals this season.

The club agreed to a 1-year contract with Duda in February, so he would have been a free agent after this season.