Sprint considering putting its Overland Park campus up for sale

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The sale sign has gone up outside of Sprint’s Overland Park headquarters as the company looks at all of its options.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but Sprint is looking into selling its campus. The news comes as Sprint and T-Mobile continue to position themselves for a possible merger.

But that doesn’t mean the company will leave Overland Park. If they sell, the company will do long-term leases for the space it needs. The campus is about 20 years old, and company leaders say they just don`t need as much space as before.

In the meantime, the company plans to renovate the building at 6200 Sprint Parkway and move employees there and in some buildings around it. The renovations are expected to be done in January.

“If we’re in fewer than half of the buildings on campus, do we want to be in the real estate business? Or do we want to focus on our core competencies, which is providing an amazing network experience for our customers and a great experience overall with Sprint?” Sprint spokesman David Tovar said.

There`s not a buyer or price in mind yet, but the proceeds with be reinvested to renovate more buildings if the sale does happen.