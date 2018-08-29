Turner Classic Movies & African American Film Critics Association present The Black Experience on film

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) have partnered to bring viewers The Black Experience on Film, a comprehensive month-long programming initiative showcasing portrayals of African Americans throughout cinematic history.

Hosted by 13 different members of AAFCA from print, online and broadcast outlets throughout the country, programming begins Sept. 4 and continues every Tuesday and Thursday in primetime.

The Black Experience on Film provides a wide-ranging retrospective from the 1920s through the 1990s

including:

Exploring Black Identity airing Sept. 4 - AAFCA president Gil Robertson & cultural critic Ronda Racha Penrice explore films ranging from Oscar Micheaux's searing look at racial violence in Within Our Gates (1920) to Julie Dash’s 1991 story following three generations of Gullah women in Daughters Of The Dust

Hollywood Confronts Racism airing Sept. 6 - AAFCA co-founder & film critic Shawn Edwards & HipHollywood.com’s Jasmine Simpkins examine films such as A Raisin in the Sun (1961), about a black Chicago family searching for a better life, and A Soldier's Story (1984) about the murder of black U.S. Army sergeant

African Americans Coming of Age airing Sept. 11 - Awards Circuit’s Clayton Davis & Jasmine Simpkins highlight films such as Dorothy Dandridge and Harry Bellefonte’s starring vehicle Bright Road (1953), about a troubled elementary student, and Sounder (1972), about the struggles of a family of black sharecroppers during the Great Depression

Black Romance in Film airing Sept. 13 – longtime entertainment journalist Lee Thomas & Emmy-winning journalist Kelley Carter examine films such as Anna Lucasta (1958), featuring performances by Eartha Kitt and Sammy Davis Jr., and A Warm December (1973) starring Sydney Poitier as a widowed American doctor who falls for an African princess

African-American Musicals airing Sept. 18 - Black Tree Media’s Jamaal Finkley & Black Tomatoes host Carla Renata delve into Cabin in the Sky (1943), about a gambler's efforts to get into heaven, and Carmen Jones (1954), which made star Dorothy Dandridge the first African American to be nominated for the Best Actress Academy Award

Strong Black Women airing Sept. 20 - Fortune correspondent Anita Bennett & veteran entertainment journalist KJ Matthews review films including Claudine (1974), the story of a single mother in Harlem, and Sparkle (1976), inspired by the real-life musical group The Supremes.

African-American Comedies airing Sept. 25 - AAFCA co-founder & film critic Shawn Edwards & award-winning writer Edward Adams discuss Watermelon Man (1970), starring Godfrey Cambridge as a white insurance salesman who wakes up to find he has turned black, and Robert Townsend's satire Hollywood Shuffle (1987)

Black Stories from Around the World airing Sept. 27 - Gil Robertson & WGN’s Tyra Martin study Cry, the Beloved Country (1951), starring Canada Lee and Sidney Poitier as South African ministers who struggle to help individuals damaged by their country's policies of apartheid, and Walkabout (1971), a film about two white students who find themselves reliant on aid from an Aboriginal boy to survive while adrift in the Australian outback

“Since the earliest days of film, the portrayal of black characters has ranged from stereotypical and one-dimensional to more nuanced and complex. With this programming tentpole, we will explore this important part of film history specifically from an African-American perspective with insightful commentary from some of the nation's most prominent film critics,” said Charles Tabesh, senior vice president of programming & production, TCM. “Our partnership with the AAFCA is important, and together we aim to tell a contextualized and curated story of The Black Experience on Film.”

“It is both an honor and a privilege for AAFCA and its members to work with Charles Tabesh and the rest of the TCM team to facilitate such impactful programming,” says AAFCA president, Gil Robertson. “The legacy of African Americans in cinema often goes untold, but it has been a long and arduous journey. Since the earliest beginnings of the art form, African Americans have had a presence in cinema. That is the point we hope these 32 films will drive home. Our intent is that audiences be engaged, entertained and enlightened by the sheer diversity and breadth of this substantial arc of film programming.”

To learn more about each journalist, programming and to view additional images, please visit tcm.com/aafca.