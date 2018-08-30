Burned American flags found across Wyandotte County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A bizarre, brazen trend is spreading across Wyandotte County where fire officials say someone is setting American flags on fire.

FOX4 found a flag charred and crumpled, lying in the grass outside the Wyandotte County courthouse on Wednesday. Fire officials say this has been happening over the past few weeks at government buildings and a fire station.

Officials say someone is actually walking up to the flagpoles, lowering the flags, taking them down and setting them on fire.

It is not a crime to set your own flag on fire, but it is arson to burn someone else's flag. If you know who is doing this, call police.