Chiefs fans chapped over team’s new policy outlawing tailgating after kickoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs fans face a major change in the way they celebrate professional football.

Thursday night's preseason home game against Green Bay marked the first time the team's new tailgate policy was in effect.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan announced the change last Friday at the team's kickoff luncheon, requiring tailgating fans to clear the parking lot once kickoff happens. Fans who have tickets will be required to enter the stadium. Fans who don't will be asked to leave.

On Thursday evening, frustration rippled throughout the parking lot from fans angry with Donovan.

"You're going to lose a lot more fans, Mr. Donovan. You're going to lose a lot more paying customers. This is wrong," said Terry Murphy, a lifelong Chiefs fan from east Kansas City.

Donovan explained that he wants to cut down on bad behavior outside the stadium, thereby, making the parking lots safer. True to form, some fans were angry with FOX4's crews as we covered the story Thursday, profanely demanding our cameras not record them as they continued to party after kickoff.

"They take the input and take the feedback. We get the surveys three or four times per year. I know they're getting the response, but they do very little to change it. They're just going to lose more season ticket holders. They're trying to ruin football in Kansas City," Murphy said.

Guards from WES Security told FOX4's Sean McDowell they were told to lightly enforce the new policy, as the Chiefs ease fans into the new tailgating rule. Many fans could be seen complying with the new policy, packing up their tailgate stations just in time for kickoff between the Chiefs and Packers.

"I understand, and I've seen the articles and what's happened to people in the past. Safety is a big issue. We have to be aware of it. We have to change the rules to be safe," said Tom Keleher, a Chiefs fan from Lenexa.

Some fans referenced the incident from five years ago, where Chiefs fan Kyle Van Winkle was beaten to death in the stadium parking lot when another fan mistook him for a thief trying to break into a car.

"I'm sure, in the beginning, it will be hard. People are used to staying out here tailgating. Otherwise, get in or get out," said Jill Oatman, a Chiefs fan from Overland Park.

Some fans have complained the Chiefs are merely trying to sell more tickets, especially during preseason games like Thursday's event, which are lightly attended, traditionally.

Not every NFL franchise accepted the NFL's tailgating recommendations, including the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, who will continue to allow fans to part in the parking lots after kickoff.

Other fans asked for a clarification of the rule change: What about ticket-holding fans who leave the stadium at some interval to return to their cars to tailgate?

FOX4 reached out to team representatives with those questions on Thursday, but our messages were not returned.