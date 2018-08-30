Former Lee’s Summit Police officer charged with bank robbery had troubled past

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- We're learning more about the former Lee's Summit Police officer charged with robbing a bank at gunpoint.

Richard "Bill" Hagerty, 35, is now facing federal charges after allegedly holding up Central Bank of the Midwest on Tuesday morning in Lee's Summit and stealing more than $7,000.

Prosecutors say he walked into the bank on Arborwalk Boulevard wearing a camouflage mask and gloves. He's accused of pointing a pistol at a customer, then yelling "Everybody get on the floor. This is a robbery."

He demanded money from two tellers, got the cash and took off. Minutes later, a Lee's Summit police officer spotted him driving near 139th and Hook Road.

Court documents say Hagerty led police on a chase, topping speeds of 100 miles an hour, winding through major roads in Lee's Summit and into Grandview, at times crossing into oncoming traffic.

When the chase ended, police say Hagerty surrendered. They found the cash and gun in his car.

Hagerty had been an officer in the Lee's Summit Police Department for nine years, leaving in 2016. The department said his history with LSPD can't be released as part of the federal criminal investigation, only saying he left to pursue "new adventures."

Court documents show the same year he quit the force, his then-girlfriend filed a restraining order. Records include a picture of her bruised eye, injuries she said Hagerty caused by hitting her.

In 2017, Hagerty moved to Independence. Neighbors said he mostly kept to himself -- but they did get concerned last summer.

Independence Police confirmed they were called to the home in July after Hagerty passed out in the driveway drunk. The case was referred to the crisis intervention team, and no charges were filed.

Police were called to the house again for a disturbance in December 2017, and a third time in February 2018 after someone spotted Hagerty slumped over the wheel of his car.

Six months later, investigators say he committed his most serious offense of armed bank robbery and running from police, crimes that could keep him behind bars for decades.

Hagerty's been appointed a public defender. Federal prosecutors are asking the court to hold him without bond. A detention hearing is set for Aug. 31 at 10:30 a.m. in federal court.

