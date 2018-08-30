Greyhound bus involved in deadly crash in New Mexico departed from St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- New Mexico authorities say multiple people were killed Thursday in a Greyhound bus crash involving a semitrailer.

The exact number of fatalities and injuries is not yet clear. Greyhound said 47 people were on board at the time of the crash.

FOX2 reports that the bus was ultimately headed to Los Angeles and departed from St. Louis on Wednesday morning. It was due to arrive just after midnight on Friday.

Police said passengers were transported to a hospital and a phone number was set up for family members seeking more information about people who were aboard the bus.

McKinley County Emergency Management has established the following number for family members of passengers looking for information on their relatives: 505-722-2002 — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) August 30, 2018

The wreckage included the Greyhound bus with front-end damage and a semi-truck that was on its side and with its cargo strewn across the highway and the median.

Greyhound says the bus was in between Albuquerque to Phoenix, and there were 47 passengers on board. The bus tracker shows it hadn't quite reached a stop in Gallup, New Mexico.

Spokeswoman Crystal Booker said it's unclear what caused the crash.

The crash forced the closure of the westbound lanes of the interstate and traffic was backing up as travelers were being diverted.