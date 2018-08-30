Investigators say law enforcement used justifiable force in deadly Liberty shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. –- The Northland Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team completed its investigation of a deadly August 4 shooting involving officers, and the Clay County Prosecutor's Office found that law enforcement was in self-defense and legally justified in a shooting where a Liberty man died.

The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. on that Saturday in the 1000 block of Highland Drive, just south and west of 291 and Whittier. Police officers from Liberty and deputies from Clay County were involved in the shooting, none were hurt.

Captain Andy Hedrick with Liberty police was at the scene that night and said the man was suicidal and had called police dispatch making comments about a mass shooting. When officers responded, the man pointed a rifle at them and shot, they returned fire and hit 33-year-old Eric B. Richards.

Liberty police say this was the first officer-involved shooting in the city in 12 years.