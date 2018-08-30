‘It’s not just a job’: Annual list of best places to work in Kansas City released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- "Work where it makes you happy" seems like a no-brainer, right?

The Kansas City Business Journal recently released its annual "Best Places to Work" list, so FOX4 decided to see what's so appealing about the small and large companies that earned the honors.

“If people are happy at work -- because they believe in the cause, they believe in the mission and they`re truly excited to come here, and it`s not just a job or a place that they clock in and clock out -- they`re going to go above and beyond,” said Matt Twyman, the owner of Adaptive Solutions Group.

Adaptive Solutions Group is an IT recruiting company that helps its clients find qualified employees.

“We`re sort of a connection point between great jobs and great people,” Twyman said.

The company has been around since 2002 and has about 50 employees in Kansas City. It was nominated as one of the best smaller companies to work for in the metro.

“We try every year to do it, and it`s very important to us. It`s one of our goals for the year, every year, to be on that list because I think it says a lot about us and our people,"Twyman said. "And at the end of the day, we`re in the people industry, and if our people internally are happy, and they love coming to work, that translates to the field."

This year's Best Places to Work honorees participated in an employee survey over the summer. The Kansas City Business Journal puts releases the list annually and said the judges are the employees themselves.

“It`s a great honor to have that, and I think it`s really cool for everyone involved,” said Bob Hamilton, the president of Bob Hamilton Plumbing, one of the larger companies nominated.

It's been around since 1983, and Hamilton said they hold events often that includes employees and their families.

“Because it`s all about keeping everybody happy, that makes everybody come back and want to come to work,” Hamilton said.

The company has more than 150 employees, and it's constantly growing.

“A lot of camaraderie, and it`s like a family atmosphere, so everybody likes to help each other. It`s a laid-back atmosphere, yet we push hard,” Hamilton said. “I think that we get better and better as the years go on. We hire good people, and they have good ideas.”

Bottom line? Whether the company is big or small, they all agree having happy employees leads to happy clients.

The Kansas City Business Journal says the top three scorers in each category will be announced at a luncheon on Oct. 12 at Arrowhead Stadium.

See the full list of the best places to work in Kansas City here.