× Joe’s Weather Blog: Chipping away at the drought (THU-8/30)

Good morning…great morning to sleep in I think with rumbles of thunder and still some rain out there. We continue to get rains moving across parts of the region every so often and while areas farther to the northeast of KC are struggling with getting the right amount of rain…many areas are now coming out of the drought. The problem is that it’s too little to late for so many of our farmers. Although some areas are making a late summer attempt at recovery, especially from the Metro southwards

The rain that’s out there will be around for a few more hours but should wind down near lunch or so as it moves away from KC…although it will be a wet early afternoon towards the Lakes region.

Forecast:

Today: Clearing afternoon skies and not too hot. A bit muggy with highs in the lower 80s or so.

Tonight: We should be dry with lows in the 60s. Storms are possible though towards the north of the KC Metro…those could make a run towards KC tomorrow AM sometime

Friday: After any morning storms we should be in better shape. It will be muggy though with highs well into the 80s and with enough sunshine perhaps closer to 90°

This weekend: It may not be perfectly dry everywhere…but odds are it will be drier for many areas…especially the Metro. A hot and muggy end to summer with highs around 90° give or take a couple of degrees and humidity to boot.

Discussion:

Well the last blog was about my big presentation at the National Weather Association in St Louis. I presented a bunch of information regarding what I consider the overuse of severe thunderstorm warnings by the offices of the National Weather Service. I had dozens of discussions with my colleagues across the media spectrum as well as my colleagues and friends within the NWS and NOAA. I had little “birdies” in my ears telling me a few things as well and overall I was thrilled by the dialog that was created and the discussions generated. I also sent an email to the director of the NWS himself to take a look at my work as well and see if there is something that could be talked about for the future. I heard some things that made my head explode…but overall it was very rewarding.

All I can say is we’ll see…but I see a small reason for optimism that my thoughts are being seen and heard by the right people and that roughly 90% of the dozens I talked too agree that there are issues with the overuse of the warnings…now the trick is what do we do?

Onwards…

Now that I’m back…the weather will be the main focus of the blogs for awhile again. There has been rain for sure. Another batch this morning has given parts of the KC Metro another 1/4″>1″ of rain. It’s getting tougher and tougher to talk about a drought in the KC Metro with all the rain.

Despite that the latest drought report is out showing continued extreme+ drought conditions but there is a “chipping away” process in this too.

What to note in the above images are the changes over the last week in the D3>D4 categories.

The rains are starting to come for many areas…not everybody but more and more…look at the last 30 days…

Bully for many areas in northern MO!

This doesn’t include today’s rain either which through 9AM looks like this according to doppler radar.

and more is coming this morning for many areas from KC southwards.

There are flash flood warnings in parts of the region south of KC.

We’ll need to see how things set up overnight because the model solutions aren’t handling the current situation all that well and we’re going to see the winds above the surface once again increase and blow over some sort of boundary closer to the surface. That’s a recipe for lift and that should mean an increase in storms again. Will it be towards northern MO or perhaps closer to the KC region. That will be handled by the weather team later today.

The tropics, which have been rather quiet all month long are starting to stir. There is a strong disturbance out towards Africa which will likely become the next tropical storm or more. Florence is likely to form way out in the Atlantic.

There is also a tropical wave, one of dozens that traverse the western Caribbean and move into the Gulf of Mexico. The EURO model is the most aggressive with this one. It’s near Puerto Rico today and will bring flooding rains to the areas of higher terrain out there today into Friday.

The EURO does try and do something with this as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico towards the middle of next week. Alas it’s time to monitor the tropics more carefully. The GFS isn’t as confident but does have something later next week towards the central Gulf region…so something may stir up. The EURO ensembles though aren’t so aggressive though. That could be an indicator of what may (not) happen. We’ll see.

Regardless of what it does..there will be a lot of convection in the Gulf (and there has been lately) with the moist hot air present. Those waters have been untouched by a large system in a while…and they are warmer than average for late August as you can see by the anomaly map below.

Even without any tropical system over over the next 5 days…there is going to be a lot of tropical downpours down there.

That will do it for today…another update is coming tomorrow afternoon.

Our feature photo comes from Ray Bortle of Centerview, MO

Joe