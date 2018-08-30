FOX4 Forecast: Fast-moving line of storms hitting metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grab the rain gear this morning! Showers & thunderstorms are moving into the area for the morning commute. Expect temperatures to slowly warm until we see some sunshine this afternoon. Then we'll pop up into the 80s. More unsettled weather is expected heading into the holiday weekend. Details in the update here!

