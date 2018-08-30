Lee’s Summit pediatrician charged after allegedly sexually abusing woman at Boy Scout camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A longtime Lee's Summit pediatrician faces charges for allegedly making sexual advances toward a female Scout leader at a Boy Scout camp.

Deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office arrested James McEntire in Osceola for sexual misconduct and sexual abuse.

According to court documents, the arrest happened on Aug. 18 when a female Boy Scout leader accused McEntire of trying to grope her and kiss her in the front seat of her vehicle. She claimed he made repeated requests for sexual favors.

McEntire denied the accusations to deputies, who noted that he appeared drunk.

FOX4 spoke with a former employee who worked with McEntire for nearly a year in 2005.

"It is sad when you are a physician out in the public eye and people know you -- it is sad," said the co-worker who asked to remain anonymous.

The former employee at the Lee's Summit practice said these recent allegations did not surprise her.

"Just his demeanor and the way he acted sometimes. He would get in your space sometimes. He did not so much do it with me, but I saw it and I did not feel comfortable," the former employee said.

But the woman said she never had reason to believe McEntire acted inappropriately with his patients.

When FOX4 visited McEntire's house to ask him about the allegations, a family friend answered the door and said he did not know where we could find him.