Liquor delivery straight to your door gets the green light in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A unanimous vote from Kansas City council members means liquor delivery services will soon be more convenient.

“I think it’s a good thing. The fact of the matter is delivery was already allowed, but people had to come into the store and pay for it first, and then you could deliver it to their homes or businesses. All this ordinance does is allow us to deliver using a phone app,” said Mike Doohan, owner of Mike’s Wine and Spirits.

Doohan owns three Kansas City area liquor stores. He said he’ll partner with a nationwide alcohol delivery app called Drizly to begin offering online sales.

“We’re going to be ready to deliver probably in about a week to 10 days. I think it takes effect in 10 days,” Doohan said.

The metro business owner also said he’s hiring for more drivers. All employees will be trained with safety in mind.

“With the app we’re using, we will be able to scan their ID when it’s delivered to make sure that they’re over 21. We’ll also check to make sure they’re not intoxicated,” Doohan said.

Many in Kansas City are excited to hear about this new service.

“I think it sounds really convenient. It would save us a lot of time and a lot of trips so that sounds awesome,” Kansas City resident Samantha Wise said.

Some think this new service could deter drunks from getting behind the wheel.

“I feel like it will help partygoers, instead of getting in the car and driving out to get more stuff maybe just have it delivered. It will definitely make the streets a lot safer for everyone in general,” Kansas City resident Roberto Estrada said.

While partygoers might rejoice, the measure could have quite a different impact on those who are struggling with alcohol addiction.

“In my business I see quite a few people at various stages,” Kansas City-based addictions counselor Marla Looper said.

Looper said having easier access to alcohol could test the willpower of alcohol in new ways, but ultimately, it shouldn’t impact their progress.

“At the chronic stages, if I want that alcohol, I’m going to find it. I’m going to get it. I’m going to find a way. People struggling with it, I’m not really sure if it’s going to make a difference,” Looper said.

That’s why her practice is so focused on prevention.

“I believe in prevention. If we can eliminate the onset of addiction in young people that’s where it’s at,” Looper said.

The ordinance change will take effect, and deliveries should begin in about 10 days.

