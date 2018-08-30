× Olathe police searching for missing 35-year-old man

OLATHE, Kan. — Police are searching for a missing Olathe man who hasn’t been seen since Sunday morning.

Julio Patricio-Morales, 35, was last seen in the 500 b lock of South Clairborne Road on Sunday.

He is described as 5-foot, weighing 16- pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he might be driving a gray 4-door 2007 Pontiac G6 with the Kansas license plate 723-JKC.

Anyone who sees Patricio-Morales or has information for police is asked to call 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.