KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police in Kansas City are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Thursday.

Police were dispatched to 40th and Park around 4:20 a.m. upon reports of gunfire.

Responding officer found a man in his mid 20s in the grass. Police say he pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have not yet released a suspect description, but if you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.