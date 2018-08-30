× Police searching for man with dementia who walked away from doctor’s appointment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing Kansas City man with dementia and a seizure disorder who walked away from a doctor’s appointment Thursday afternoon.

Roy Push was last seen at St. Luke’s Hospital on Broadway in Kansas City around noon Thursday. Police say the 49-year-old has brown hair and brown eyes, but did not provide a height and weight.

Police say Rush has dementia and a seizure disorder that requires daily medication, and he is unable to care for himself.

Anyone who sees Rush is asked to call 911 or KCPD at 816-234-5136.