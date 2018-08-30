Recipes: Grilled watermelon and peach salad with heirloom tomatoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

1 each medium watermelon

3 each peaches, 1/2 and seeded

2 each red onion, peeled and sliced in half lengthwise

4 each heirloom tomatoes, core removed and large dice

olive oil for brushing

Brush the onions with olive oil and place on the grill over medium heat.

Cut the watermelon in half with the rind on. Reserve 1/2 of the watermelon for another time.

Cut again in pieces about 1”-2”thick.

Brush with olive oil. Place on the hot side of the grill for 2 minutes, or until grill marks appear.

Flip and grill the other side for 1 minute. Remove from grill, chill, cut into smaller wedges or

cubes. Place in a large salad bowl.

Grill the peaches in the same fashion. Cut in large cubes and add to the watermelon.

Lastly remove the onions and large dice. Place the grilled watermelon, grilled onion, tomatoes

and grilled peaches, in a large bowl. Toss with the dressing and finish with salt, pepper and

arugula.

Dressing:

1/2 C. olive oil

1/4 C. honey

1/4 C. lemon juice

3Tbs. Snake wine sauce (It’s tasty so keep the bottle handy)

Whisk together all ingredients

Finishes:

1 Tbs. flake salt

1 tsp. black pepper

1 C. packed arugula