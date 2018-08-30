Recognize him? KCK police asking for help to ID man who doesn’t know who he is

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Do you recognize this man? KCK police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who doesn’t know who he is or where he lives.

About one week ago, the man was found hitchhiking and has been in Louisiana since then. Police say the man doesn’t know who he is or where he’s from, but he keeps mentioning Kansas City, Kansas.

So far, KCK police have not been able to identify him.

He is described as 6-foot-5, weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police believe he is in his late 20s or early 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCK Det. Stephen Smith at 913-573-6053.