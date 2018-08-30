× Shawnee Christian school founder accused of inappropriately touching 3 young girls

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The founder of a Christian school in Shawnee is now facing child sex abuse charges.

Dennis Creason was charged Thursday with three counts of aggravated indecent liberties in Johnson County. Court documents say the 48-year-old man allegedly inappropriately touched three girls under the age of 14 between January 2015 and August 2018.

Court records list Oaklawn Christian School, a pre-K through sixth grade school, as Creason’s place of employment, and the school’s website lists him as the founder and an administrator.

It’s unknown at this time where the alleged incidents happened or if the victims were students. FOX4 reached out to the school Thursday but did not receive a response.

Creason’s bond is set at $1 million. He is scheduled to appear in Johnson County court Friday afternoon.