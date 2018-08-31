81-year-old veteran gets new tiny home through local nonprofit after losing home to arson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A heinous act left an 81-year-old veteran without a place to live, but fortunately, someone who thought that wasn't right did something about it.

Leonard Morris' home was destroyed by firebombing, and he was forced to stay in a shelter. That is, until the Veterans Community Project stepped in.

The nonprofit was started by fellow veterans focused on helping homeless veterans get housing and services to help them be self-sufficient. They built a community made up of tiny houses to give veterans a place to live.

"I'm bringing him into our program and giving him housing and the wrap-around services. That's what this gentleman deserves," said Brandon Mixon with Veterans Community Project.

The Kansas City nonprofit has already built 13 tiny homes and are working to build 13 more. In the end, it hopes to have 50 tiny homes in its community.

Veterans Community Project recently provided Morris with a new tiny home to call his own. Watch the moment Morris got to see his new home for the first time in the video player above.

"It's given me a new lease on life," Morris said.