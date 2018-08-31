Calling all Chiefs ‘Super Fans!’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Are you the biggest Kansas City Chiefs ‘Super Fan’? Can’t wait for the official start of the football season?

Submit a photo and tell us why you are the best Kansas City has to offer!

Twenty grand prize winners will receive the opportunity to attend a special ‘Super Fan’ edition of the FOX4 Morning show. You will have until September 11 at 11 a.m. CT to enter, and winners will be announced during the 9 a.m. hour of FOX4 Mornings on September 12.

Having trouble with they entry form below? Click or tap here.