Geological Survey: 4 earthquakes shake Kansas in 24-hour span

HARPER, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says four earthquakes ranging in magnitude from 3.0 to 3.8 were registered in Harper County in less than 24 hours.

KWCH reports the agency reported a 3.0 magnitude earthquake just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, about 9.5 miles east of Harper. About 15 minutes later, a second quake registered near the same location, with a magnitude of 3.1.

A third earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 registered just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the same area.

The fourth quake was recorded about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the same spot as the first quake.

The USGS recorded the last quake with a magnitude of about 3.8, not strong enough to cause major damage but significantly stronger than the three previous quakes.