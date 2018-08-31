‘Herspace’ in Westport offers empowerment and collaboration for metro women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Women in Kansas City now have a new place to work that's geared toward them. Herspace by Plexpod is opening in a Westport location on Sept. 4.

It's an open work space focused on professional women. Stephanie Medina, director of operations for Plexpod, said they want the space to empower metro women and hope they inspire each other in their own businesses and professional endeavors.

"Women could come together and build community, collaborate with each other, and have a dedicated space to work," Medina said. "We foresee this not only in the Plexpod community, but also we've been working with women centric organizations around Kansas City, and we really want to focus on a programmatic element as well and bring the community in."

A membership to the workspace is $100 per month. With that fee you get access to all of Plexpod's amenities, including meeting and event space, sports facilities, and especially for Herspace -- they offer a mother's room, so new mothers are comfortable away from home.

If you are interested in a membership to Herspace, you can find more information here.