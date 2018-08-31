Irish Fest kicks off at Crown Center, bringing music, food and fun to Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City’s weekend-long Irish Fest kicked off Friday at Crown Center. It’s now in it’s 16th year.

The event features more than 30 bands on 10 stages. On Sunday, The Elders will perform their festival retirement show. Click here for a complete schedule of what’s coming to the many stages set up at Crown Center.

Festival organizers say 1 in 10 Kansas Citians can claim Irish roots, and the culture was important to the metro’s history. There’s a cultural stage and café where people can learn to trace their own genealogy and learn the language.

“We just have a lot of things for people to do from children’s activities to shopping to eating to 10 different stages to find your little niche or your favorite part," said Keli O’Neill Wenzel, Irish Fest executive director.

Tickets are $18 at the gate and $ 7 for children age 3-12. Hours for the festival are:

Friday, Aug. 31: 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 1: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 2: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.