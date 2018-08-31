× Joe’s Weather Blog: So just how was was summer after all? (FRI-8/31)

Some big-time rains today on the MO side and finally in areas that have been so hard hit by the drought. 1-4″ rain totals were common, and more or less towards the epicenter of the drought region. Sadly it was too late for many farmers, but perhaps some crops will be able to get a bit of help with this added rain…and there are indications that we may not be done heading towards next week either. The latest EURO and GFS models are rather bullish with us sort of in a weird area between the higher heat to the east and the cooler air towards the northwest and northern Rockies. More on that in the discussion part of the blog.

Forecast:

Tonight: Fair skies, breezy and mild with lows in the 70s

Saturday: Variable clouds with only small rain chances…highs near 90° (give or take) with south winds of 15-25 MPH

Sunday: There may be some scattered storms in the PM…the day will have a mix of clouds and sun…on that assumption highs will be in the 80s.

Discussion:

So today is the end of meteorological summer. The difference between this and the last day of astronomical summer (on 9/22) is that 1) it’s easier to do calculations because 2) the 1st day of fall will vary in date. So the way we process this is that winter is DEC>FEB…Spring MARCH>MAY…summer JUNE>AUG and fall SEPT>NOV.

So often I’ll/we’ll use stats talking about the end of summer now as opposed to the later part of September.

So with that out of the way…let me show you how things have stacked up…and I want you to look ALL the way to the bottom of the following chart.

There we are…#43! This was the 43rd hottest summer in KC weather record history going back about 130 years…we barely cracked the top third of hot summers in KC. perception (even mine) would have said it was actually even hotter. So let’s recap.

We remember how cold March>April were…late snows etc. Then it was as if we flipped a switch. The month of May was 8.9° above average (that’s a big deal)…then June was 4.3° above average…but we hit the brakes sort of in July (.6° above average) and August for sure… .2° above average). The thing is…IF you asked about 100 people in the streets the vast majority would say this was a rather toasty summer in the end.

So when you add up JUN>AUG you get an average temperature of 78°. We were hotter for the average highs in that time span…36th hottest with an average high of 88.3°…from a low temperature standpoint…things were actually closer to average (leaning warm) with it being the 55th warmest (67.8°).

So there you go…

As we head into September there are signals that depending on the rain situation…we’ll probably lean towards above average temperatures through the middle of the month. So there’s that to ponder.

From a rainfall standpoint…things get more interesting. We’re going to be in a weird zone between the hotter than average air (substantially so) across the eastern US…and cooler weather towards the western region…especially into the Rockies and the southern Plains states.

Let me show you the 5 day average from next Wednesday>Monday the 10th and it shows this dipole of warmer than average temperatures and cooler than average temperatures. These temperatures are at about 5,000 feet or so. So it doesn’t necessarily reflect what’s happening on the ground BUT it can be an indicator.

So the KC region is sort of on the edge…of this whole thing…and when that happens…and you look a the situation farther up in the atmosphere at least the 5 day average flow at about 18,000 feet into next Thursday we see that little dip in the SW part of the country.

See the heat ridge back east…and the dip towards the 4 corners…that little dip is a weakness in the flow. One that would allow periods of little disturbances to come out and track towards the northeast. Where those disturbances go will dictate whether or not we concern ourselves with flooding rains OR if the higher flooding concerns are towards western KS…NE and IA. Somebody is going to get a LOT of rain later this weekend and next week in the Plains.

Model data shows, in some cases a definite shift south of the heavy rain axis in the last 2 runs or so. Here is the new EURO data showing rain totals for the next 10 days…attention farmers.

Now the GFS data…definitely more bullish…and my goodness the fields might get flooded in SE NE and parts of IA with something like that look.

The GFS ensembles were available as of this writing and paint a VERY wet picture, especially towards the NW of the KC area…but we are doing OK with rain, even with that look.

That is a corridor of heavy rain totals from western TX towards the Plains…but notice the min in SE MO and into the SE part of the country. This is where it’s a bit murkier because IF that eastern ridge is displaces about 250 miles farther towards the west or southwest…it would deflect these heavy rain totals more towards the NW of the KC region…and instead we’d have to rely on weird outflows or other murkier connections to get the rain. We’d also be hotter as well heading through the 2nd week of September.

My front yard got scorched this summer. I lost a lot of grass and it’s not showing a lot of recovery at this point…so I’m going to need to do some work I think to verticut and reseed. September is the best month for this as temperatures cool I don’t have a sprinkler system though (hence my predicament) and I hate paying higher water bills just to grow grass. So depending on the trends on Monday…I may get very busy next Tuesday or Wednesday doing some yard work. There it is in all it’s glory from a few weeks ago. It doesn’t look much better today either.

Finally the tropics are trying to stir. There is going to be a LOT of rain towards the Gulf coast region. We’re now entering the most active part of the season over the next few weeks to months time. It’s been a strange one though…a fast start (with some questionable named storms) to nothing in August. Let’s see what happens in the next week or so. Florence may form in the far eastern Atlantic

Latest #GOESEast infrared loop shows Potential Tropical Cyclone Six approaching the Cape Verde Islands. The system has a 90 percent chance of becoming a tropical storm over the next 48 hours, but is not expected to threaten land. More imagery: https://t.co/P1F11zXUHI pic.twitter.com/AUV6WGqoBu — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 31, 2018

and there is a weak disturbance that may try to come together in about 5 days in the Gulf region.

The Atlantic has had 0 #hurricanes since Chris on July 12, 2018. The Atlantic has only had 0 hurricanes between July 13 – August 31 three other times since 2000: 2001, 2002, and 2013. pic.twitter.com/qMR2u7UbDF — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 31, 2018

Check out this gorgeous sunrise at the Lamine River towards Boonville, MO.

Have a great weekend and I’ll get an update out tomorrow!

Joe