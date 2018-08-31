KCP&L offering assistance for all customers impacted by high bills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In the wake of outcry over out-sized bills, Kansas City Power and Light announced on Friday that it's offering help for all of its customers. KCP&L tells FOX4's Kera Mashek that customers will have the option for a four-month payment plan, and that no customers will be physically disconnected in September.

You may still receive a disconnection notice, but the power company won't shut anyone off while they work with customers to get everything sorted out.

The only way to get on the payment plan is to call KCP&L customer service beginning on September 4. Locally they're available at (816) 471-5275 or 1-888-471-5275.

KCP&L says it wants to allow more time for customers to work on their current bills without fear of their lights going out, and customers can avoid disconnection by staying current with the payment plan once they enroll.

If you had just been on budget billing and that adjustment came --- you won't be disconnected until 60 days of non-payment. If you're on budget billing and already delinquent, it will not disconnect any residential customers during September. It encourages customers to call following the holiday weekend, the company is experiencing record-setting call volume already.

“To ensure service isn’t interrupted in October, it’s important that customers call us in September to make payment arrangements,” Chief Customer Officer Chuck Caisley said.

Thousands of Kansas City Power & Light customers say they've been faced with choices over feeding their families or paying for electricity.

An online petition against the company raised more than 20,000 signatures as of the beginning of this week, and was growing. The petition is seeking an external audit of the company to determine if its billing practices are fair.

