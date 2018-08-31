KU Public Safety looking for man who reportedly touched woman inappropriately

LAWRENCE, Kan. — KU Public Safety is looking for a man suspected of inappropriately touching a woman as she walked near campus Friday morning.

The student reported that she was touched by an unknown man as she walked near West 11th and Louisiana Streets around 10:40 a.m. The man then reportedly ran west towards Memorial Stadium.

The suspect, shown in the photo above, is described as a white man, in his 20’s or 30’s, with black hair and a large beard. He was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and a light green baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call KU Crime Stoppers at (785) 864-8888 or KU Public Safety at (785) 864-5900.