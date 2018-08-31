More details revealed about mystery man whom KCK police want to identify

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police in KCK still want to identify a man now in Louisiana, who doesn't seem to know who he is, but there is some new information as of Friday.

KNOE reports that the couple that found the man actually found him last week in Oklahoma, and took him to their home in Louisiana. Charlie Johnson says the man was carrying a backpack and toys -- and calling himself "Jacob."

"He walked all the way from Kansas City, Kansas. He had blisters on his feet that big," Johnson described.

Jacob hasn't been able to provide much information about his background or even who he might be, but he claimed to be walking from KCK to Dallas.

"That's when you said, 'do I know know my father?' My Earth father, no. My heavenly father, yes. He's always been with me," Jacob told KNOE. The TV station also said that Jacob claims to be running toward a better life, has been around prostitution and was abused at one point.

A fingerprint check hasn't yielded any clues.He is described as 6-foot-5, weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police believe he is in his late 20s or early 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCK Det. Stephen Smith at 913-573-6053.