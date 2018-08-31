× Overland Park man found guilty in 2017 deadly shooting of his stepfather

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park man has been convicted in the deadly shooting of his stepfather.

Jurors found 32-year-old Phillip Stanley guilty Thursday of first-degree murder in the July 2017 killing of 62-year-old Henry Gates Jr.

Stanley’s mother called 911 and told the dispatcher that her husband and son were arguing. The situation was escalating quickly, and she feared someone might get hurt.

As officers approached the house, they heard gunshots. They took cover, and a few minutes later, Stanley walked out of the town home unarmed. Officers found Gates dead inside.

Stanley’s sentencing is set for Oct. 17.