Police looking for more victims after Shawnee school founder accused of child sex abuse

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The founder of a Christian school in Shawnee is facing child sex abuse charges, and officials say there might be more victims.

Dennis Creason, the founder of Oaklawn Christian School, was charged Thursday with three counts of aggravated indecent liberties in Johnson County. Court documents say the 48-year-old man allegedly inappropriately touched three girls under the age of 14 between January 2015 and August 2018.

In a news conference Friday, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said officials suspect there might be more victims.

Shawnee police are asking any parents who have or had a child enrolled at the school or its before- and after-school programs to contact police if they have experienced any suspicious acts at the school.

“If a parent is questioning if they should contact us, please do so,” Shawnee police said in a release.

Parents can reach Shawnee police at 913-742-6685 or at crimetips@cityofshawnee.org.

Court records list Oaklawn Christian School, a pre-K through sixth grade school, as Creason’s place of employment, and the school’s website lists him as the founder and an administrator.

FOX4 reached out to the school Thursday but has not receive a response yet.

Creason’s bond is set at $1 million. He appeared in Johnson County court Friday afternoon.