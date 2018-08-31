Royals trade Drew Butera to Rockies for left-handed pitcher Jerry Vasto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals continue to wheel and deal in the midst of the team’s rebuild, on Friday the club traded backup catcher Drew Butera to the Colorado Rockies for left-handed pitcher Jerry Vasto.

Butera caught the final strike from Wade Davis when the Royals won the 2015 World Series, and he was something of a fan phenomenon known for his “hair-flip”.

His tenure with the Royals began in 2015 and he played in 226 games for Kansas City, hitting 10 home runs and driving in 53 runs. He also made three pitching appearances in addition to catching and playing first base.

Vasto mostly pitched for the Albuquerque Isotopes in the Rockies system in 2018, sporting a 3.16 ERA in 37 appearances with three saves. He did appear in one Major League game for the Rockies, giving up three earned runs in two-thirds innings pitched.