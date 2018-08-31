Wahlburgers announces opening of Olathe store, the first in metro

OLATHE, Kan. — Wahlburgers fans rejoice: the first restaurant of its kind in the metro will open on September 25.

The Boston-based burger chain, owned by chef Paul Wahlberg, along with his brothers Donnie and Mark Wahlberg, will be at 11935 S. Blackbob Road in Olathe, according to the restaurant’s website.

Wahlburgers restaurants are famous for signature burgers, home-style sides, housemade condiments, fish, chicken and vegetarian options, and a full bar including specialty drinks, such as adult frappes and floats.

The restaurant is operated by Hy-Vee, and it operates two other locations: one in Des Moines, Iowa and another at the Mall of America in the Minneapolis metro.

“Hy-Vee is excited to open our third Wahlburgers restaurant and offer a unique dining experience to the Kansas City metro area,” said Nate Stewart, executive vice president of perishables for Hy-Vee stated in a news release. “Families will have the opportunity to eat delicious food in a fun atmosphere when they visit Wahlburgers.”

Details about special events that will occur on the restaurant’s opening day will be released in the upcoming weeks. If you’re looking to apply for a job at the new restaurant, open positions include bartender, server, line and prep cook, click on this link.