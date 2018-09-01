× Driver strikes a pole, three vehicles outside of LC’s Bar-B-Q

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered serious injuries, and police had to shut down Blue Parkway in both directions after a driver struck a pole at Sni-A-Bar on Saturday afternoon.

The driver suffered serious injuries, and their vehicle also hit three unoccupied vehicles outside of LC’s Bar-B-Q. Police haven’t said what led up to the crash.

The parking lot was blocked off while police investigated the crash, Blue Parkway isn’t expected to be closed very long. FOX4 will provide updates about the driver’s condition as those details are released.